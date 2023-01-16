NFL World Reacts To Tampa Bay's Major Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Alex Cappa #65 and Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One of the top offensive players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is returning on Monday night.

The Bucs officially announced on Monday morning that center Ryan Jensen has been activated off injured reserve. To make room for Jensen, they waived inside linebacker J.J. Russell.

This will be Jensen's first game of the season. He suffered a knee injury directly after training camp started and had been out ever since.

The NFL community is fired up to see Jensen return as he's one of the best centers in the league.

Jensen last played in January of last season against the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to his injury, he had played in and started in 71 games.

He'll look to help the Bucs take down the Cowboys as the winner will go on to play the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.