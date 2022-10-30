NFL World Reacts To Taylor Heinicke's Win Sunday

Two games with Taylor Heinicke behind center, two wins for the Washington Commanders.

On Sunday, the former XFL backup helped lift his team past the Colts to steal a 17-16 win on the road.

Heinicke completed 23-of-31 passes for 279 yards two total touchdowns and an interception. But no throw was bigger than when he found Terry McLaurin in the game's final seconds down to set up the go-ahead score.

The NFL world reacted to Heinicke's performance in Week 8's W.

"For every game that Taylor Heinicke plays at least 60% of the snaps and the Commanders win, he earns a $125K incentive. He puts that bonus to a new pair of Jordans in the colors of the team that Washington beat," shared ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. "This week: new blue and white Jordans."

"Taylor Heinicke is such a Legend," tweeted Big Cat.

"First look at Taylor Heinicke in his new shoes," said Pardon My Take.

"Who's feeling better than Taylor Heinicke right now?" asked the NFL

"Commanders are now 4-4, Taylor Heinicke's 2-0, and Terry McLaurin's closed things out the last two weeks," commented Albert Breer. "That team's fighting."

Next up, the 6-1 Vikings.