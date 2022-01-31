NFL World Reacts To Taylor Rooks’ Honest Admission

When did you know that Joe Burrow was going to be great?

Popular sports host Taylor Rooks has revealed when she really knew. And her answer is pretty awesome.

“Joe Burrow told me if he went into an NBA game he could get at least 12-15 points (with a straight face) and I knew he was gonna be great because that is just irrational confidence,” she tweeted.

Yes, Joe Burrow really said that.

“I could spot up in the corner and get 12 to 15, make a couple threes,” Burrow told Rooks. “You gotta put me on a team with, like, LeBron or Chris Paul or someone and I can just spot up in the corner and let them go to work and kick it to me, though.”

Presumptive 1st overall pick Joe Burrow was a big basketball star in high school. I asked him how many points he could score in an NBA Game. He said 12 to 15. In an NBA GAME! pic.twitter.com/6VsEOjj77Q — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 21, 2020

Burrow played high school basketball in Ohio.

“This man just brought the Bengals to the Super Bowl. We need to consider that 12-15 points may be too low,” one fan joked.

“Nothing like a quick 10-day tomorrow against the Pelicans for his favorite team, right?” another fan joked.

“He would against the Wizards, so how irrational is it really?” another fan predicted.

The Bengals are probably going to want to work a no-basketball clause into Burrow’s next contract…