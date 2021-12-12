NFL World Reacts To Tedy Bruschi’s Honest Admission

ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi isn’t high on 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In fact, Bruschi thinks that he’s holding the team back from being a Super Bowl contender.

“I watch Jimmy play and I start to see why they traded three first-round picks to go up and get Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick,” Bruschi said. “I just see an error repeater over the years seeing Jimmy do the same thing over and over again. The two interceptions versus Seattle. This is basic football in terms of a linebacker dropping back into the first window and Shanahan said it himself, it’s supposed to be a second window throw and he (Garoppolo) doesn’t do it. The second interception, over the middle, both backers get good depth and he forces it in. You’re supposed to hit the check down. These are mistakes that can’t be made at this stage of his career.”

.@TedyBruschi says Jimmy Garoppolo is holding the 49ers back from being Super Bowl contenders. "I watch Jimmy play, and I start to see why [the 49ers] traded three 1st round picks to go up and get Trey Lance … I just see an error repeater." pic.twitter.com/WHdL7x8HtL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2021

Garoppolo currently has 2,641 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions which has the 49ers in that last seventh spot for the NFC playoff picture.

The reactions to Bruschi’s take from the NFL community have been a bit mixed but a lot of people seem to agree with him.

Garoppolo will look to prove Bruschi wrong and help San Francisco improve its playoff positioning today at 4:25 p.m. ET against Cincinnati.