NFL World Reacts To Telling Chris Cooley News

From 2004 to 2012, tight end Chris Cooley was a star for the Washington Commanders and one of the most respected in the NFL. But he had a rather telling comment about where he stands with the organization.

Cooley is slated to be honored by the Commanders this Sunday with the franchise adding him and others to their "90 Greatest Players" list. But Cooley does not plan on going.

Appearing on The Kevin Sheehan Show, Cooley said he doesn't want to be involved with the Commanders organization at this time.

"...At this point I don't have a lot of desire to be involved with the Commanders," Cooley said.

Commanders fans and even NFL fans are largely sad to see that Cooley has felt so distant from the team he once starred for. Others are praising him for standing up here:

The statement from Chris Cooley most likely comes in the wake of a series of scandals about Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who is facing more and more pressure to sell the team amid a Congressional investigation into a hostile work environment allegedly fostered into the franchise.

Cooley was a two-time Pro Bowler who had 429 receptions for 4,711 yards and 33 touchdowns in nine seasons with the team. All three marks rank top 10 in team history and top two among tight ends in history

What will it take for Cooley to return to the organization?