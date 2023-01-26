NFL World Reacts To Telling Nathaniel Hackett Details

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It's been exactly one month since Nathaniel Hackett was fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos. But today he was hired as the new offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

However, there was one interesting from SNY reporter Connor Hughes that suggests what led to Hackett taking the job. Hughes reported that Hackett was ready to sit out in 2023 after the media beating he took with the Broncos. He then speculated that Hackett would likely only take the Jets job if he knew exactly who he would be coaching in 2023.

"Feeling around NFL was Nathaniel Hackett was going to sit out '23 — took a beating in Denver. Going right back in opens him up to immense criticism if not perfect. Because of that: Hard to imagine Hackett signs on without understanding of the QB he'll be working with," Hughes wrote.

To put it more plainly: Hackett is joining because he knows the Jets are going to get an experienced quarterback to work with, and by experienced, he wants Aaron Rodgers - his longtime friend in Green Bay.

Despite that last statement from Hughes being mere speculation, Jets fans are already running with the idea that Aaron Rodgers will be their next quarterback:

With or without Aaron Rodgers by his side, Nathaniel Hackett checks pretty much all of the boxes for being a decent offensive coordinator. His work in Green Bay and even Jacksonville earned him his shot to be a head coach.

Hackett failed at being a head coach - as many far more qualified candidates have done in the past - though it was the quickness with which he failed that has people nervous about his viability as a coach in the NFL anymore.

The Jets have not made the playoffs in over a decade. If Hackett wants job security, he needs to find someone - anyone - who can get them back.

Will Hackett's arrival in New York precede a trade for Aaron Rodgers?