NFL World Reacts To Terrell Owens’ Honest Admission

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was one of the most maligned players of his era. However he never quit on his team and never had criminal off-field issues. After Antonio Brown’s outburst that saw him walking off the field shirtless mid-game, someone tweeted asking who the bigger “diva” was, AB or T.O.

Owens caught wind of the tweet and had a response of his own. Saying, “Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid.”

T.O.’s tweet received a number of reactions from the NFL world on social media. Some coming to his defense and some not.

“Insulting to [Terrell Owens] tweeted former AFL player Corey McKernan. Adding, “One played with a broken leg to nearly win a Super Bowl, the other gifted a [Super Bowl] and possibly thrown away a chance at another.”

Concluding, “T.O Always performed regardless of whatever was happening around him.”

“You were 100% COMPETITIVE and you actually showed up and showed out on the field and people hated you for that. You always backed everything up TO!” replied a fan.

“Ya’ll in the same boat TO,” tweeted another fan. “Cut it out.”

“T.O. was never a bad dude!” commented another fan. “Just a great player with a ton of personality,” he continued. “No comparison to the garbage AB has pulled.”