NFL World Reacts To Terrell Owens’ Honest Admission

Terrell Owens being inducted into the Hall Of Fame.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was one of the most maligned players of his era. However he never quit on his team and never had criminal off-field issues. After Antonio Brown’s outburst that saw him walking off the field shirtless mid-game, someone tweeted asking who the bigger “diva” was, AB or T.O.

Owens caught wind of the tweet and had a response of his own. Saying, “Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid.”

T.O.’s tweet received a number of reactions from the NFL world on social media. Some coming to his defense and some not.

Insulting to [Terrell Owens] tweeted former AFL player Corey McKernan. Adding, “One played with a broken leg to nearly win a Super Bowl, the other gifted a [Super Bowl] and possibly thrown away a chance at another.”

Concluding, “T.O Always performed regardless of whatever was happening around him.”

“You were 100% COMPETITIVE and you actually showed up and showed out on the field and people hated you for that. You always backed everything up TO!” replied a fan.

“Ya’ll in the same boat TO,” tweeted another fan. “Cut it out.”

“T.O. was never a bad dude!” commented another fan. “Just a great player with a ton of personality,” he continued. “No comparison to the garbage AB has pulled.”

