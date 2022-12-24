NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Report Involving Giants Players

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

The football world woke up to some terrifying news involving New York Giants players this morning.

According to multiple reports, there were several Giants players at the Mall of America when a deadly shooting occurred. None of the Giants players were harmed, but tragically a 19-year-old was killed.

"I'm told many Giants players were inside the mall, which went on a lockdown for about an hour," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. "So was general manager Joe Schoen, who was getting position-by-position updates until they confirmed that everyone was OK."

Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive vice president of communications, told the Associated Press, "Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now."

"Scary stuff. You just never know when something like this can take place," one Giants fan said.

"Glad to hear the players are ok. Sad to hear about the 19-year old. Tragic," another fan said.

"man that’s horrible. praying for everyone involved," added another.

Our thoughts are with the family of the young man who was killed.