NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.

Bradshaw is reportedly so impressed, he thinks Darnold could be the best quarterback in Carolina Panthers franchise history.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history,” Bradshaw reportedly said on Sunday afternoon.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history.”-Terry Bradshaw on Sam Darnold. #KeepPounding — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 3, 2021

He must be forgetting about Cam Newton. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was the MVP of the league and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance.

It feels a bit premature to suggest that Darnold could top that.

Terry just said Sam is our best QB in franchise history. The disrespect for Cam is disgusting, biased, and offensive. That man deserves credit for what he did here. — Broadway Sir Purr (@missy2point0) October 3, 2021

Cam won an MVP and went to a Super Bowl there. Sam's played well in 3 games. Incredible. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 3, 2021

Even Panthers fans would disagree.

“Terry hasn’t prolly watched the panthers and is a prisoner of the moment. Jake Delhomme, and especially Cam Newton, are our best QBs and it isn’t even close. Sam has a lot of potential but both of those dudes reached a SB and one won an MVP,” one fan wrote.

It’s understandable to be excited about Darnold’s start in Carolina, but let’s not go overboard with it.

The Panthers are set to play the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.