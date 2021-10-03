The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

A closeup of Terry Bradshaw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.

Bradshaw is reportedly so impressed, he thinks Darnold could be the best quarterback in Carolina Panthers franchise history.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history,” Bradshaw reportedly said on Sunday afternoon.

He must be forgetting about Cam Newton. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was the MVP of the league and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance.

It feels a bit premature to suggest that Darnold could top that.

Even Panthers fans would disagree.

“Terry hasn’t prolly watched the panthers and is a prisoner of the moment. Jake Delhomme, and especially Cam Newton, are our best QBs and it isn’t even close. Sam has a lot of potential but both of those dudes reached a SB and one won an MVP,” one fan wrote.

It’s understandable to be excited about Darnold’s start in Carolina, but let’s not go overboard with it.

The Panthers are set to play the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

