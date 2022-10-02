NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Scary Personal News

On Sunday, Hall of Fame quarterback and "FOX NFL Sunday" personality Terry Bradshaw revealed some scary personal news regarding his health.

Addressing viewers concern over his shortness of breath on last week's show, Terry shared that he's overcome cancer twice over the past year, but that he's okay and completely cancer-free.

In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer ... surgery, treatment, as of today I am bladder cancer free. Then in March, feeling good... I had a bad neck, get an MRI, now we find a tumor in my left neck. ... Folks, I may not look like my old self but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am.

The NFL world reacted to TB's reveal on social media.

"Terry Bradshaw is a LEGEND!" one account said. "After overcoming bladder and skin cancer in the last year, he announced today that he is officially cancer free! AMAZING NEWS!"

"[EXPLETIVE] CANCER," another commented in all-caps. "CONGRATS TERRY!!!"

"Love you TB," Jim Gray replied.

"We are grateful for your partnership Terry and our hearts are with you!" tweeted FOX Bet Super 6. "Sending you strength - you are a fighter and always a winner!"

Great to hear Terry is on the mend.