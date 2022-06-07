NFL World Reacts To Texans' Brutal Injury News

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, the Houston Texans received some bad news about one of the team's wide receivers.

Former Penn State standout DaeSean Hamilton reportedly went down with a knee injury. According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Hamilton's right knee was examined by team personnel.

Wilson said that Hamilton was carted off the field this morning.

"DaeSean Hamilton is coming off torn ACL last year. He is being helped to cart to take him off the field," he said.

It's devastating news for the Texans wide receiver who just missed the 2021 season with another knee injury. During the 2021 offseason, Hamilton suffered a torn ACL with the Denver Broncos.

He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and didn't play a snap last year. After signing with a new team, Hamilton was ready for a fresh start.

Unfortunately, it sounds like he may have suffered another devastating injury. Hopefully this injury looks worse than it actually is.