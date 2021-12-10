NFL World Reacts To Texans Quarterback News

The Houston Texans have named their starting quarterback for the final month of the season.

Head coach David Culley officially announced that Davis Mills will be the stater for the team’s final five games. When Culley was asked why, he simply said, “He gives us the best chance to win.”

Texans fans will have a hard time believing Culley on that one due to how Mills has performed. He has appeared in eight games this season and has 1,406 yards passing with seven touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Mills has been starting mainly due to Deshaun Watson not being around the team.

Houston has also played Tyrod Taylor a fair amount this season. He’s appeared in six games and has 966 passing yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

When this news broke, the NFL world had some clever reactions as this move could be to just tank the rest of the season.

LET THE TANK CONTINUE https://t.co/TlWPYXvhov — kay (@alyak_02) December 10, 2021

One fan even did a photoshopped image of Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson:

“Damn it” – Lions fans — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 10, 2021

The Texans play the Seahawks at home this Sunday as they look to try and get to 3-10 overall. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.