NFL World Reacts To The 2022 Broadcasting Booths

When football fans tune in for the 2022 season, there will be significant change from the 2021 campaign - and not just on the field.

Major names like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have changed teams. But so, too, have broadcasting talents like Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Al Michaels.

The 2022 offseason brought major change for the broadcasting world, but the teams are finally set in stone - for now. Buck and Aikman both left FOX to join ESPN. Meanwhile, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will run things are FOX - until Tom Brady takes over whenever he retires.

Nothing changes for CBS, which will feature Jim Nantz and Tony Romo once again. Over at NBC, Mike Tirico will take over for Al Michaels, while Cris Collinsworth remains the top color analyst.

Micheals is leaving NBC for Amazon, where he'll team up with longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the recents changes. Of course, some noted the lack of diversity among the selections.

"Diversity is not just an NFL problem," Dallas Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr said.

Others are just looking forward to new pairings.

"Might be a hot take but gimme al and kirk," one fan said.

"Gonna take me a while to get used to this," another fan said after all the offseason madness.

What do you think of the changes?