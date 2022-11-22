NFL World Reacts To The 49ers' Dominant Performance

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers congratulates Jimmy Garoppolo #10 after a one-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) Robert Reiners/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of Monday night's game en route to a 38-10 victory.

The Cardinals were without star quarterback Kyler Murray, but even he might not have been able to save the team. San Francisco's defensive has been stifling in the second halves of games recently and Monday night was no exception.

Following the dominant performance, fans are starting to believe the 49ers can win it all.

"The 49ers can win it all with this Jimmy G," Robert Griffin III said of Garoppolo's four-touchdown performance on Monday night.

"Going back through last night's game ... No team in the NFC has the ceiling that the 49ers do. Looks like that whole thing's coming together," another person said.

Others aren't sold on Jimmy G just yet.

"I think the 49ers are the most talented team in the NFL. But Jimmy G. is like the 20th best quarterback in the NFL. Which is why they may not even make the playoffs," added another.

Up next for the 49ers is a battle against the New Orleans Saints.