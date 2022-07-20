NFL World Reacts To The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A Jimmy Garoppolo trade could finally be on the horizon.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers have officially given Garoppolo's agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade. Garoppolo is also cleared to start practicing with training camp about a week away.

This is a big deal considering how slow it's been with Garoppolo this offseason. He's been rehabbing that shoulder injury that he suffered during the 2021-22 season and has hardly thrown at all.

Most teams are set at the position heading into the season but there are a couple who could circle back to the 49ers at some point. Those teams would be the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns.

Garoppolo would be an upgrade over both Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. He would also be an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett since Deshaun Watson is likely about to be suspended.

NFL fans are ready to see where he may end up.

Slowly but surely, the Trey Lance era is getting closer to becoming a reality.