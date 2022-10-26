NFL World Reacts To The A.J. Green Trade Rumor News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Wide receiver A.J. Green #18 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, trade rumors are beginning to bubble to the surface.

One rumor indicates possible interest from the Green Bay Packers in acquiring veteran wide receiver A.J. Green. According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, the Packers have already engaged in trade talks for the experienced wideout.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this possibility.

"What is this 2014??? AJ Green and Sammy Watkins on one team everyone’s dream 7 years ago," one fan wrote.

"With Aaron Rodgers, AJ Green, and Randall Cobb the Packers will be contenders for the 2013 super bowl," another joked.

"Exactly what a team with Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb needs: AJ Green. Gutekunst is a joke," another said.

There's no question that the Packers need help at the wide receiver position, but many fans seem skeptical about Green joining the team. At 34 years old, the Arizona Cardinals wideout has just 10 receptions for 56 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

The NFL trade deadline hits on November 1.