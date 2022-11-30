NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Donald Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will not suit up for this Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to an ankle injury. That decision was announced this Wednesday.

Donald suffered this injury during last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. This weekend's game will mark the first time in his NFL career that he'll be inactive due to injury.

In 11 games this season, Donald has 49 tackles and five sacks. As always, he has been the heart and soul of the Rams' defense.

With Donald ruled out for Sunday's game, there's no doubt the Seahawks will have more confidence when it comes to attacking the Rams in the trenches.

"Watching the Seahawks play the Rams without having to worry about Aaron Donald is going to be different," a Seattle fan said.

A fan of the Rams, meanwhile, tweeted, "Who will be playing?"

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a defending super bowl champion in a worse spot," one fan wrote.

Donald won't be the only marquee player on the Rams who'll be inactive this week. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are also on track to miss Sunday's game.

The Rams are just 3-8 this season, leaving them in the basement of the NFC West.