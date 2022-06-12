NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Photo

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams may not be teammates anymore, but they're still spending plenty of time together this off-season.

The Packers traded Adams to Las Vegas earlier this year following his trade request.

Is there now bad blood between the All-Pro wideout and his former quarterback? Not at all.

The two got together in Vegas this weekend to go golfing.

"Davante Adams posted this picture with Aaron Rodgers on his Instagram story," said Sports Illustrated.

The viral photo has the NFL world talking.

"They can still be friends even though Adams aint on the packers no more lol, doesn't mean anything," one fan said.

"They are friends and brothers.. I'm a die hard packer fan and for me personally it sucks that #17 isn't in GB but he's a class act and needs to be accepted for the decision he made for his personal life. Although I won't be wearing 17 this year it will be displayed for good," a fan wrote.

"Why does Rodgers always look older and older every minute Also why is anyone surprised that Rodgers would go out to Nevada to see his homeboy," one fan tweeted.

"You mean players who played on the same team and had arguably the best QB-WR hookup of all time are friends!?!?!," a fan commented.

It's good to see Rodgers and Adams are still friends.