NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 2: Aaron Rodgers attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images). Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.

He and Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, were sitting next to each other for the game.

Fans are now wondering if the duo is a couple.

"A-Ro and Mal Mal?" one fan questioned.

"only time I see Mallory Edens at a bucks game is when Aaron Rodgers is there…this could be y the packers end up winning the Super Bowl," another fan joked.

It's not the first time the pair has been spotted together and it likely won't be the last. Rodgers has a significant stake in the organization and isn't likely to stop supporting the team any time soon.