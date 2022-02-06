The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers House News

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly building a new house and it’s not in Green Bay.

According to a report out of Tennessee, the Packers superstar quarterback is building a new house outside of Nashville, where the Titans play.

“Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB,” Jared Stillman reports.

Naturally, this is leading to some big Aaron Rodgers to the Titans speculation.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

Guys, Aaron Rodgers is a hipster and his fiancé is an actress. Him moving to Nashville means literally nothing lol,” one fan tweeted.

The Titans speculation has already been shot down, though. According to a report, Tennessee will not be pursuing Rodgers this offseason.

Rodgers might not stick around in Green Bay for another season, though he’s not going to end up in Tennessee, either (at least to play football).

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.