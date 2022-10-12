NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal.

It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to play this Sunday against the New York Jets. He'll be looking to bounce back after the Packers couldn't beat the New York Giants in London on Oct. 8.

Some fans were hoping that Jordan Love would start in this game.

The Packers will look to improve to 4-2 with this win as they're currently in second place in the NFC North.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call.