The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo Video

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ersSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after winning the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NFL fans are wondering what Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo said to each other during Saturday night’s playoff game.

At one point in the first half, Rodgers and Garoppolo were chatting it up on the field together. They both cracked a few smiles and laughs as officials reviewed a big call on replay.

So, of course, football fans have been speculating what the two NFL quarterbacks were saying to each other.

Take a look.

Some speculate the two were joking around about swapping teams next year.

Aaron Rodgers always wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners took Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL Draft, instead. It was a pretty massive mistake.

“Jimmy: You think the teams are gonna swap up like Goff and Stafford? Rodgers: For sure,” one fan guessed.

“Swapping teams this off-season,” another commented.

Could you imagine Aaron Rodgers playing for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo playing for the Packers next season? We’d love to see it.

Catch Garoppolo and Rodgers in action right now on FOX. The Packers lead the 49ers 7-3 in the third quarter.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.