NFL fans are wondering what Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo said to each other during Saturday night’s playoff game.

At one point in the first half, Rodgers and Garoppolo were chatting it up on the field together. They both cracked a few smiles and laughs as officials reviewed a big call on replay.

So, of course, football fans have been speculating what the two NFL quarterbacks were saying to each other.

Take a look.

What do you think they were talking about? 🤔 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ZxwVZMfnOs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 23, 2022

Some speculate the two were joking around about swapping teams next year.

Aaron Rodgers always wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners took Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL Draft, instead. It was a pretty massive mistake.

“Jimmy: You think the teams are gonna swap up like Goff and Stafford? Rodgers: For sure,” one fan guessed.

Jimmy: You think the teams are gonna swap up like Goff and Stafford? Rodgers: For sure https://t.co/cthpe6hmxl — ShipVirgin (@Durtus93) January 23, 2022

“Swapping teams this off-season,” another commented. Swapping teams this off-season https://t.co/u4RygSsxUG — ジョセフ (@Poppa_Adams) January 23, 2022