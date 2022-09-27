NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Jumbotron News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

After Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted that he saw something on the Raymond James Stadium jumbotron that gave his team a late-game advantage.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers clarified his postgame comments.

The back-to-back league MVP explained that whatever he saw had nothing to do with the Buccaneers' failed game-tying two-point conversion.

"Four plays before the two point conversion I thought I saw something that I relayed to Matt [LaFleur]... I don't know if that had any real impact on that play," Rodgers said on Tuesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Rodgers.

"Idk, it still sounds like he saw a PLAY, just not the play for the 2 pt. So someone from the jumbotron staff is still getting fired, lol," one fan wrote.

"Great, a nothing answer. Aaron sure can say a lot of nothing with a lot of words," another said.

"Hmmmm weird, won’t go into what he saw, explains spy gate as, hey it’s okay that they knew what was coming because you ultimately still have to go out and execute, has a history of lying about things or as some might say deliberately mislead… I don’t believe him for some reason," another added.

It's likely no one will ever know what Rodgers saw on that jumbotron.

The Packers will look to continue their momentum with a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.