NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Locker Video

Aaron Rodgers has established himself as one of the most intriguing personalities in the NFL.

On Tuesday, a video of the back-to-back league MVP showing off a bust of actor Nicholas Cage in his Green Bay locker went viral on social media.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this odd possession.

"Why does he have a Nic Cage head in his locker?" one fan asked.

"The thing about Aaron Rodgers is, he thinks he's the coolest guy in every room when he's much closer to Uncle Rico," another added.

"Aaron Rodgers is an incredibly weird guy. With that being said, this isn't what makes Rodgers weird. Nic Cage is a national treasure," another said.

"Need to find someone that looks at me like Aaron Rodgers looks at his bust of Nic Cage," another wrote..

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp dressed like Cage's character Cameron Poe from the 1997 film Con Air.

Rodgers and the Packers will kickoff their 2022 NFL season with a Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.