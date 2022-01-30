NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Relationship News

Do you talk politics with your significant other?

If you don’t agree politically, things can probably get dicey. According to a report, Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, “agree to disagree” on a number of important issues.

Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has taken a strong stance during the pandemic. The MVP quarterback is unvaccinated and has often criticized President Biden and the White House for their stances.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said earlier this year, according to ESPN.

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which — how do you even trust them? — but then they come out and talk about 75 percent of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

Woodley, meanwhile, might not agree with her fiance on everything.

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” a source shared with People. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'agree to disagree' about politics: report https://t.co/FDxUbvjh1q pic.twitter.com/m2ckM6A1rf — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2022

It will be interesting to see how that plays out…

“I will never, never understand how you can be in relationship, partnership and intimacy with a person who holds opposed views. How the hell would y’all even parent? How do you compromise on humanity and morality,” one fan suggested.

“Whenever I hear someone say that I just think they agree to have an empty relationship that is superficial at best,” another fan admitted.

“I wish them the best, but I see the term “Irreconcilable Differences” in their future,” another fan predicted.

It’s shaping up to be a big offseason for Rodgers, who could see his relationship with the Green Bay Packers coming to an end.

Rodgers could decide to retire or pursue a trade with another team. His relationship with Woodley, meanwhile, appears to be going strong.