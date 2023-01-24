NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumor

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There's a chance that the Green Bay Packers could move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a trade is a very real scenario for both parties this offseason as this is the third straight season with these rumors.

“This will be the third straight offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’s future is the subject of much speculation, but make no mistake: Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter said.

This led NBC's Peter King to report that the Packers want at least two first-round picks in return for the star quarterback. He also added that the New York jets would happily pay that price.

The NFL community has chimed in with their thoughts regarding this report.

"This would be scary, to be honest. They have talented WRs and a good run game. Their defense was good too. They have the ammo to pull this off. Here's hoping not," another tweet read.

If Rodgers does go to the Jets, he would be following in brett Favre's footsteps. Favre did exactly that toward the end of his career when he was traded to the Jets.

This would certainly shake up the NFC North heading into the 2023 season.