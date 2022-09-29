NFL World Reacts To The Anonymous Mac Jones News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots try to convince the world that star quarterback Mac Jones will play this Sunday, it remains unclear how long he'll be out with his current leg injury. One recent report paints an interesting picture.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Patriots insider Mike Giardi shared a message that he claims to have received from a Patriots player. The text said that while they know Jones is "tough," he's hurting and hopes the team is smart about how they deploy him.

"Love Mac (Jones). Tough, tough, tough guy. But he's hurting pretty good. Hope everyone's smart about this. It's a long season."

Jones has reportedly stayed with the team for game-planning and non-practice related activities. He has apparently told teammates that he hopes to play against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

But Patriots fans don't believe that this text Giardi received was real. Many remain convinced that Jones isn't playing, no matter what he's heard:

Mac Jones had to be physically helped off the field after his final snap against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. The speculation about his injury has ranged from season-ending to a one-week absence.

Bill Belichick certainly isn't giving any hints as to what Jones is actually dealing with. He's shot down any attempts to pry into what's ailing him.

We probably won't know until the weekend what Jones' status for Sunday is. We may not even know for certainty until an hour before the game.