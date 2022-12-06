NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Claiming

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Just a few days ago, the football world learned that the Carolina Panthers would be releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Now, a few days later, he has a new home. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick on waivers.

Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue suggested this isn't likely the long-term home for Mayfield, but left the door open if he stays as a backup.

"To me, move signals Rams will seek longer-term changes at backup (Mayfield or not), by doing this so late in a season like this," Rodrigue said.

Most fans think this is the ideal landing spot for Baker - and the Rams.

"Being a lifelong Rams fan and an admirer of Baker’s, I absolutely love this. Sean McVay will get Baker right. And no one better to learn under than another Texas HS QB legend like Matthew Stafford. And we absolutely need a QB," said another fan.

Mayfield will likely get a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Rams in the coming weeks and get an opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business - Sean McVay.