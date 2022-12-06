NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Claiming
Just a few days ago, the football world learned that the Carolina Panthers would be releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Now, a few days later, he has a new home. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick on waivers.
Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue suggested this isn't likely the long-term home for Mayfield, but left the door open if he stays as a backup.
"To me, move signals Rams will seek longer-term changes at backup (Mayfield or not), by doing this so late in a season like this," Rodrigue said.
Most fans think this is the ideal landing spot for Baker - and the Rams.
"Being a lifelong Rams fan and an admirer of Baker’s, I absolutely love this. Sean McVay will get Baker right. And no one better to learn under than another Texas HS QB legend like Matthew Stafford. And we absolutely need a QB," said another fan.
Mayfield will likely get a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Rams in the coming weeks and get an opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business - Sean McVay.