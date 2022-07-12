NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Commercial News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There will be no more "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials moving forward.

Mayfield confirmed the news while he was speaking with the media on Tuesday afternoon. He said that he wanted to do a version where he moves away, but Progressive wasn't having it, per Jake Trotter.

There's a chance that Progressive didn't want Mayfield to be petty or cold towards the Browns after he got traded to the Panthers last week.

That said, there could've been a way to do something like Matthew Stafford did with AT&T. In that commercial, he winked at the trade that sent him from Detroit to Los Angeles.

Football fans are upset that this commercial won't be coming to fruition.

Perhaps there's a chance another company could approach Mayfield and agree to do that idea.

For now though, he'll focus on getting ready for training camp, which is set to begin in about two weeks.