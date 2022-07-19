NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Contract News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Field Yates revealed that Baker Mayfield can make $3.5 million in incentives with his new contract.

The Carolina Panthers traded a conditional fifth-round pick for Mayfield just a few weeks ago. To make the trade more palatable, Mayfield chose to eat $3.5 million of the deal.

Now he has the chance to earn that money back, but it won't be easy. The Panthers tied the money to team success, which makes it virtually impossible to attain.

If Mayfield plays 75-percent of the season and the team wins 10 games, he'll earn $250,000. That's arguably the easiest goal to attain - which won't be easy for a team that won just five games in 2021.

Most fans don't think Mayfield will be making that money back.

"He ain't seeing a dime of that," one person said.

"These incentives are pretty hard to earn," another fan said - putting it nicely.

"Sucks that baker mayfield isn’t gonna get none of that 3.5 million back because ain’t no way he’s doing all of this," a third fan said.

Can Mayfield attain any of these goals?