NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield, Reporter Drama

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Cynthia Frelund made headlines after she revealed a sideline exchange she had with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The NFL Network analyst shared on the "Around the NFL" podcast that she told Baker she was excited to see him "go kick some [butt]" in the season-opener against his former team - the Cleveland Browns.

Baker reportedly replied "I’m gonna f--- them up." Well, his alleged comments made so many headlines on social media that Frelund thought a clarification was necessary.

"Oh boy, this is silly," she said. "Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed with me, colorfully. What do you expect anyone to do in this situation…"

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayfield was asked about his alleged comments. He made it clear he did not say what Frelund is reporting he said.

Fans took to social media following his version of events.

"Video of Baker’s denial. This is what happens when people don’t have an understanding that private convos are not for public consumption - or podcasts," a Browns reporter said.

Others don't think Mayfield is telling the truth.

"Someone is lying lol," one fan said.

"Me when I lie," another fan said.

Do you think Baker said it?