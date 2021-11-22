NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Wife Drama

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co.

Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters.

“Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off the field and walked off looking mad; Didn’t celebrate the victory over Lions w/teammates or fans. Then, he declined to talk to the media post-game for the 1st time in his career,” Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot tweeted.

Oh boy.

Unfortunately for the Browns, that’s not the only Mayfield-related drama.

According to social media, Baker’s wife, Emily Mayfield, is causing a bit of a stir, as well.

That probably won’t go over well on social media…

“Totally cool when Emily Mayfield does this like every week but obj gets excommunicated for it,” one Browns fan tweeted.

“Yeah I’ve had enough of this,” another Browns fan tweeted.

The Browns are 6-5 on the season, but clearly, it’s been a pretty frustrating year for Mayfield and Co. There’s still a lot of season left, though.

Perhaps Mayfield and Co. can turn things around down the stretch.