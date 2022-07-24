NFL World Reacts To The Bears' New Alternate Helmet

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears unveiled a new alternate helmet on Sunday afternoon.

It's an all-orange helmet that's set to be worn in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

Here's a look at it:

The Bears will also be wearing an orange jersey for that game which you can see here:

NFL fans were quick to react to this new look for the Bears.

"This is phenomenal! Freakin love this orange helmet from the Bears!" one fan tweeted.

"People mad about the orange Bears' helmet are forgetting that the bears are already going to be unwatchable regardless of what they wear," another fan tweeted.

"The Bears' orange uniforms were somewhat tolerable because of the sharp contrast between the navy helmet and orange jersey. The orange over orange look is a disaster."

The Bears are also set to wear the helmet (and the jersey) on Oct. 30 against the Dallas Cowboys.