NFL World Reacts To The Bengals' Concerning Injury

On Thursday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals announced some tough injury news.

Tight end Hayden Hurst missed practice today with a calf injury. The news comes after one of his best performances of the season where he hauled in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The football world flocked to social media to react to the latest news. They noted that Hurst dealt with the same injury just a few weeks ago.

"Hurst missed Weeks 14-16 with a calf strain," fantasy football writer Matthew Betz said.

"It's just an essential rest day, chill Ian," another fan suggested.

Others think the Bengals will be just fine without him - if he can't play.

"Oh, no. How is Burrow gonna survive with only Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, and a defense that gives up 21 points on a BAD day," one fan said sarcastically.

The Bengals and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.