NFL World Reacts To The Bengals' Disastrous Start

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl hangover is real for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals fell to 0-2 on Sunday evening after they lost on a last-second field goal to the Dallas Cowboys. That came after they lost on a last-second field goal to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime last Sunday.

They're the first team in the Super Bowl era to start 0-2, despite being seven-point favorites in both games.

NFL fans and media members are concerned about the Bengals moving forward, especially since the schedule is about to get even tougher.

The Bengals will try and get their first win of the season next Sunday against the 1-1 New York Jets.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.