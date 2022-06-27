NFL World Reacts To The Bengals' Season Ticket News

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 15: Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer after the Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the first time in a long time, Cincinnati Bengals season tickets are sold out.

In an email shared by the Cincinnati Enquirer, any members of Who Dey Nation looking to grab season tickets for the 2022 season will have to join a wait list.

Prior to the announcement, the Bengals were one of 13 NFL teams without a wait list for their season ticket program.

The NFL world reacted to Cincy's sellout over the weekend.

"Bengals announced season tickets are SOLD OUT. Join the wait list," said a WKRQ sports reporter.

"The Bengals selling out season tickets is absolutely awesome," tweeted another account. "Our city deserves success beyond measure. Congratulations, Mike Brown. It is finally working."

"Wow 2022 season tickets sold out?" asked a fan. "Denver Broncos season tickets have had a wait list since 1970 tbh. Bengals are an adorable franchise tho."

"The Cincinnati Bengals are still 79 days away from their season opener at Paul Brown Stadium, but 2022 season ticket sales already hit a milestone," reported the Cincinnati Business Courier.

A long time coming for the city of Cincinnati.