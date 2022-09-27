NFL World Reacts To The Bengals' Significant Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals just suffered a brutal blow to their defensive line.

According to Kelsey Conway, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader isn't going to be back anytime soon. He suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets this past Sunday and is expected to be out for an extended period of time.

The good news is that it's not a season-ending injury.

Reader had gotten off to a great start through three games. He recorded 10 total tackles (eight solo) before exiting the game.

Bengals fans on social media are currently wishing him a speedy recovery.

This injury means that other players will have to step up and make plays in his absence.

The Bengals will try and win without him for the time being. Their next game will be against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 2.