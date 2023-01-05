NFL World Reacts To The Bengals vs. Bills Decision

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The NFL is expected to declare Week 17's Bills-Bengals matchup a "no contest."

"I’m expecting an announcement this afternoon that Bills-Bengals will be declared a 'no contest.'" ProFootballTalks Mike Florio reported on Thursday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this likely outcome.

"I’m not here to declare fairness or not when the players endured that on Monday. That shit will haunt them forever. On a football point, we’ve seen enough teams win on the road over the years in the playoffs to know homefield doesn’t matter as much," one fan wrote.

"How are the Chiefs benefitting from this and the two teams who were playing in the game both getting royally screwed over. The NFL is a joke," another said.

"Wow, I was not expecting this. Looks like we'll likely get our Bills Bengals rematch in Buffalo in 2 weeks., "another added.

If this decision is made official, the Kansas City Chiefs could clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. The Bengals could've clinched the No. 1 seed with a win over the Bills on Monday.

If the Bills lose and Bengals win this weekend, Cincinnati would move into the No. 2 spot — setting up a possible Bills-Bengals matchup in the divisional round. A no contest also clinches the Bengals an AFC North title.

Stay tuned for an official announcement on this decision.