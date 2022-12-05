NFL World Reacts To The Bengals vs. Chiefs Finish

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs played another instant classic on Sunday evening.

The Bengals jumped out to an early 11-point lead before the Chiefs came storming back to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. From that point on, it was all Bengals as they were able to score 10 unanswered points to beat the Chiefs for a third straight time.

It came down to the last play of the game when the Bengals had third & 11 from just inside the Chiefs' 30-yard line. Joe Burrow was able to hit Tee Higgins in a tight window for a first down which iced the game since the Chiefs had no timeouts left.

The NFL world had some epic reactions to this result on social media.

"Terrible loss. No spinning this one. The Bengals own the Chiefs and KC better pray they avoid them in the playoffs or they’re going home again. It is what it is. The Chiefs coached scared to death today. It’s just ridiculous. They just laugh at us - 3 wins vs KC in 2022," another tweet read.

"Great win by the Bengals, who are the Chiefs’ boogeyman in the AFC," another tweet read.

The Bengals are now 8-4 while the Chiefs are 9-3.