NFL World Reacts To The Best-Selling Jerseys List

It's that time of year again: Time for us to see the latest ranking of best-selling NFL jerseys.

The NFL released its list of the best-selling jerseys in the league heading into the heart of the summer. Taking the top spot is none other than newly-minted Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Among players staying with their same team from last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets that distinction, coming in second. Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is third, while Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is fourth. As usual, Tom Brady was there - this time at fifth.

Perhaps the most interesting omission from the list was any Dallas Cowboys player. Some noted that it's the first time they can recall that not a single Cowboy had a top selling jersey:

NFL fans also found it bizarre that Kenny Pickett's jersey sales reached all the way to No. 4. Given that he's not a lock to start the regular season, it's even more curious to them:

It's definitely curious that no Cowboys made this list. But it's probably less mysterious why Kenny Pickett did.

Pickett was drafted to be the quarterback of the future and replacement for Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. It makes sense that fans are making their investment into him now.

Whose presence on (or absence from) this list surprises you the most?