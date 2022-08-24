NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick, UFC Video
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly took a visit to UFC headquarters and even gave us a rare smile on Wednesday.
Dana White placed a title belt on the seven-time Super Bowl winner, and Belichick gave the crowd a champion's pose.
The NFL world reacted to the Belichick clip on social media.
"Incredible," one user replied.
"Man Billy B has started aging pretty poorly as of late," another commented.
"Put him raising his hands and smiling in slow mo."
"I've seen it all," a Pats fan laughed.
"First time I’ve seen him with emotion," tweeted a Vikings fan.
Who would've thought...