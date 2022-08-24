NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick, UFC Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly took a visit to UFC headquarters and even gave us a rare smile on Wednesday.

Dana White placed a title belt on the seven-time Super Bowl winner, and Belichick gave the crowd a champion's pose.

The NFL world reacted to the Belichick clip on social media.

"Incredible," one user replied.

"Man Billy B has started aging pretty poorly as of late," another commented.

"Put him raising his hands and smiling in slow mo."

"I've seen it all," a Pats fan laughed.

"First time I’ve seen him with emotion," tweeted a Vikings fan.

Who would've thought...