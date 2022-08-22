NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead.

On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange, the Bills are receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick from Arizona.

Ford was a second-round pick by the Bills out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL Draft and gave him the starting right tackle job as a rookie. In three seasons with the Bills, he made 29 starts in 38 games.

But Buffalo Bills fans acknowledge that Ford wasn't cutting it anymore and believe it was time for him to go. Many are praising Bills general manager Brandon Beane for making a very savvy trade on a player they would have otherwise cut.

Cody Ford has proven to be pretty interchangeable along the offensive line. He has played at tackle and guard during his time in Buffalo.

Arguably the most controversial moment of Ford's career came in a 2019 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. Ford was called for an illegal blindside block that knocked the Bills out of field goal range and ultimately cost them the game.

But the call was wildly controversial, and after the league fined Ford over $28,000, fans decided to crowdfund the cost of reducing it.

Now Cody Ford is getting a new opportunity with a brand new team.