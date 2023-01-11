NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Roster Announcement

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills could be getting some reinforcements pretty soon.

They've announced that both cornerback Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have been activated for the practice window. This means that they can practice with the team and can be activated at any point over the next 21 days.

Hyde has been on injured reserve since September after he suffered a neck injury. His season was thought to be over but he's made incredible progress in his rehab.

Crowder broke his ankle in October and adds more depth to that receiver room when healthy.

Bills fans are getting amped about the possible returns of both players this coming Sunday or the following week if they win.

"Imagine Micah Hyde helping the #Bills win their first Super Bowl," another tweet read.

"Oh man getting Hyde back before they have to play KC or CIN would be enormous for Buffalo," Mina Kimes tweeted.

The Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.