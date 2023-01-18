NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: The Buffalo Bills take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session.

He's on track to take the field against the Bengals this weekend, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The vast majority of Bills fans reacting to this news seem to be happy with the team's wide receiver situation without McKenzie on the field.

Late-round rookie Khalil Shakir and recent veteran addition Cole Beasley stepped up in McKenzie's absence this past weekend.

"He shouldn’t see the field at all. Shakir is better," one fan wrote.

"NOOOO. More shakir or bease. Enough of this guy," another said.

"Bench him and keep Shakir in. Far better," another added.

McKenzie was streaky during his time on the field in 2022. Some games he would provide significant offensive production for the Bills — others he would post absolute duds.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how the Bills handle their tertiary wide receiver position with McKenzie back in the mix.