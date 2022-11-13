NFL World Reacts To The Bizarre Mike Pereira Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Rules analyst Mike Pereira looks on before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Football fans had some questions after Mike Pereira's curious appearance during the NFL Network's coverage of Bucs-Seahawks in Munich.

After the rules analyst gave his analysis, Pereira appeared to look off camera and make some sort of tongue gesture while still on-air:

The NFL world reacted to the viral clip on Twitter.

"Me to the wife when I'm in a conference call and I think nobody looking," a user replied.

"He off a perky," another laughed.

"Freak of the week aldhdkagflahakdh."

"He’s a very freaky ref! Don’t bring him to mama!" Mike Golic Jr. tweeted in a Gucci Mane voice.

"Ayo OG forgot he was live."

"Sir, this is a McDonald's."

"That man be on the Tito’s on live TV ... he's even said it," another user laughed.

I'm not sure we even want to know what's going on here...