NFL World Reacts To The Bizarre Mike Pereira Video
Football fans had some questions after Mike Pereira's curious appearance during the NFL Network's coverage of Bucs-Seahawks in Munich.
After the rules analyst gave his analysis, Pereira appeared to look off camera and make some sort of tongue gesture while still on-air:
The NFL world reacted to the viral clip on Twitter.
"Me to the wife when I'm in a conference call and I think nobody looking," a user replied.
"He off a perky," another laughed.
"Freak of the week aldhdkagflahakdh."
"He’s a very freaky ref! Don’t bring him to mama!" Mike Golic Jr. tweeted in a Gucci Mane voice.
"Ayo OG forgot he was live."
"Sir, this is a McDonald's."
"That man be on the Tito’s on live TV ... he's even said it," another user laughed.
I'm not sure we even want to know what's going on here...