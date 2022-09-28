NFL World Reacts To The Bizarre Russell Wilson Video

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a video showing Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson started going viral.

In the video, Wilson was attempting to sell a Subway sandwich. The raw video was posted to social media without effects or any sort of cross-talk, which led to a very awkward video.

It's safe to say fans were a little unnerved.

"Subway just crashed," one fan joked.

"It’s officially infuriating to see this man do anything now. Everything that comes out of his mouth is planned and something we’d see from SNL. It’s bad. Really, really, bad," one fan said.

Some fans love Wilson's personality, though.

"I'm a big fan of how corny and ridiculous Russ is," one fan said.

Wilson has been in the headlines plenty over the past few months and not all of it is good news. This is the latest addition to the "cringey" behavior fans have seen from Wilson this year.