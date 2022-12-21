NFL World Reacts To The 'Bomb Cyclone' Forecast

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Detail view of NFL logo surrounded by snow during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 11, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Pittsburgh defeats Buffalo 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Few terms in the world of meteorology are as intimidating as "bomb cyclone" and one is reportedly headed the Chicago Bears' way this weekend for their game against Buffalo.

Bad weather has seemingly followed the Bills all season, with current forecasts calling for single digit temperatures and wind gusts up to 40 MPH at Soldier Field.

Fans reacted to the extreme winter weather on social media.

"Potential Bomb Cyclone for the Bills @ Bears game," tweeted Holden Kushner. "Love it."

"Can we get one normal weather game," a fan asked.

"So we benching Diggs?" another replied.

"How are they prepping?" another asked of the Bills. "Are they going to pack [their] bags and fly to Detroit again to stay out of the cold!? What a joke."

"Could there be any other fitting forecast for a Bears/Bills game?

Sounds like December football in the Windy City to me.