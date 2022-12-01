Look: NFL World Reacts To The Brady Quinn Drama

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Last Monday, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland made some head-turning remarks about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. This was after he failed to take accountability in his Week 11 postgame press conference.

"He’s a young man who grew up with a lot of money," McFarland said. "I don’t think he’s ever had to accept accountability. So, now on the biggest stage we want this quarterback to accept accountability."

While on the "Pick Six Podcast," former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn responded to McFarland's comments about Wilson.

Quinn didn't hold back his true thoughts.

"It was one of the dumbest things I’ve heard on air,” Quinn said. “And that’s saying something because Booger was on ‘Monday Night Football’ and he said a lot of dumb stuff during that period of time."



Quinn continued, "The interesting thing is Booger came out on Ross Tucker’s podcast and defended himself as an analyst. OK, well you just contradicted what you just said. Because as an analyst, you’re supposed to be analyzing what’s on the field."

NFL fans have decided to chime in on this bizarre situation involving McFarland and Quinn.

"I HATE Booger. Hate that guy but he's got a fair point," one fan said. "Rich, pretty boy probably never faced any real adversity until now."

"Booger is awful," another fan tweeted. "I have no idea why he’s still on the air."

"Quinn is jealous that booger actually had a successful career in the NFL," a third fan commented.

McFarland has not yet responded to Quinn's comments on the "Pick Six Podcast."

As for the whole debate involving Wilson, all we know right now is the Jets looked much better without him in the lineup. This past weekend, Mike White had 315 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Bears.