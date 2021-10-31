NFL World Reacts To The Brandin Cooks Trade News

Brandin Cooks doesn’t appear to be happy in Houston, but it doesn’t look like the Texans wide receiver will be moved ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

While Cooks had a blunt, NSFW reaction to the team’s decision to trade Mark Ingram, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around in Houston.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Texans are planning on holding onto Cooks heading into the trade deadline.

“Teams have called about Cooks, and those likely increased after his dissatisfaction with the trading of good friend Mark Ingram. But the productive Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don’t expect him to be available. Caserio is always open to discussing a deal, but doesn’t sound like one for Cooks will happen,” he reports.

Texans not expected to trade Brandin Cooks before deadline despite teams' interest in WRhttps://t.co/ndAAJTBKCI pic.twitter.com/5UmeDtxgqC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 31, 2021

Some believe this could be a smokescreen for a trade.

“Article says the Texans consider Cooks a player to build around but it’s not easy to build around a player who doesn’t want to play for you. Force the issue, Brandin,” one fan suggests.

“The price ain’t right…yet,” another fan speculated.

“Hard to buy this. Brandin Cooks is disgruntled, 28 years old, will be dust once he loses his speed, has five known concussions. Texans reportedly want to “build around” Cooks, not trade him,” another fan added.

Hard to buy this. Brandin Cooks is disgruntled, 28 years old, will be dust once he loses his speed, has five known concussions. Texans reportedly want to "build around" Cooks, not trade him. https://t.co/keWwTHs22q — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) October 31, 2021

The Texans, 1-6 on the season, are set to host the 6-1 Rams on Sunday.