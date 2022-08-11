NFL World Reacts To The Brett Favre Job News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Since retiring from the NFL, Brett Favre has been getting into a lot of different jobs ranging from coaching to political activism. But he has a brand new job that NFL fans are excited for.

On Thursday, the NFL analyst network The 33rd Team announced that Favre is joining their group as their new analyst. Details of his duties with the organization have not yet been revealed.

The 33rd Team has a wide range of analysts who have been involved in the NFL for decades. Some of the other members of their team include Hall of Famers Bill Parcells, Bill Cowher and Bill Polian, Pro Bowl quarterbacks Rich Gannon and Michael Vick, and former league executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner.

NFL fans love the addition of Favre to The 33rd Team's lineup. Some are even dubbing it the "hire of the year":

Brett Favre played nearly 20 straight seasons in the NFL, during which he became the NFL's all-time leading passer. He led the Green Bay Packers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it all in Super Bowl XXXI.

In the years since his retirement, Favre has been doing endorsement deals, coaching, charity work and the occasional NFL-related interview.

There has been some notable controversy along the way, and it has been mentioned as a detraction from the otherwise positive announcement.

